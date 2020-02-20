Efforts in Virginia have inspired nearly two dozen Oklahoma sheriffs to declare their counties as refuges for gun rights.
Damon Devereaux, sheriff of Logan County in central Oklahoma, became the first here to sign a "Second Amendment Sanctuary" resolution on Feb. 12. Since then, the sheriffs of another 19 counties — predominantly in southeastern Oklahoma — have posted documents they signed or social media messages proclaiming similar sentiments.
Generally, the declarations oppose any infringement on the right of law-abiding citizens to keep or bear arms, as well as express an intent that public funds won't be used to restrict the Second Amendment.
The movement has spawned questions about what — if any — legal standing the resolutions hold. It's unclear how many have been put forth to county commissions.
"We agree that it doesn't have power of law," said Don Spencer, president of Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Association. "But it has power of intent, and intent can be very persuasive."
Spencer was nodding toward Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, who on Dec. 20 issued a formal opinion that Second Amendment Sanctuaries "have no legal effect." The Democrat wrote that localities or local public officials can't nullify and must follow gun control laws passed at the state level.
Second Amendment Sanctuaries popped up in more than 100 local governments in Virginia prior to Democrats gaining control of that state's legislative body in January after campaigns promising gun violence prevention measures.
Spencer, who has lived in Logan County for 28 years, helped Devereaux with his resolution. It was unanimously approved by the county's board of commissioners.
However, Spencer said the movement is entirely grassroots and that OK2A isn't pushing it forward.
Spencer said his focus is on Senate Joint Resolution 16, which would expand the rights of citizens to keep and bear arms under the Oklahoma Constitution. If successful in the state Capitol, the measure would go to a vote of the people, not the governor's desk.
The state Constitution declares that "nothing herein contained shall prevent the Legislature from regulating the carrying of weapons."
The joint resolution would remove that stipulation.
Instead, the state would "be obligated to uphold this right (to bear arms) and shall under no circumstance decline to protect against its infringement." The resolution also would prohibit the imposition of any registration or special taxation on keeping firearms.
The state could prohibit the possession of firearms by a person convicted of a felony or domestic violence, as well as a person adjudicated as mentally incompetent or involuntarily committed to a mental institution.
"That blankets the whole state, and OK2A would not get involved going county to county doing these resolutions when we can make a real difference in changing the law," Spencer said. "However, we think the idea is fine for groups right there in their own backyard to ask their sheriff, 'What are you going to do?'"
State Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, said politics should never enter law enforcement. He called the Second Amendment Sanctuary trend "inappropriate" and a "political stunt."
"Law enforcement officers are just that — enforcers of law," Lowe said. "They don't get to make the laws or decide what the laws are to enforce or act as a one-person Supreme Court. If these sheriffs want to be in the business of making law, perhaps they should run for a legislative seat."
Lowe is leading the effort to launch a citizen petition to repeal the state's version of "constitutional carry" or "permitless carry," which was the first bill signed into law a year ago by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
State Question 809 would be a statutory change, requiring nearly 95,000 voter signatures in 90 days to put it on a statewide ballot. Lowe said he is excited for the signature collection to begin at some point between March 7-22.
"I think there's a disconnect with the Legislature and the people in the state of Oklahoma," Lowe said. "The people in the state of Oklahoma don't want guns in restaurants, they don't want guns in schools, they don't want guns in parks, they don't want an individual just walking down the street with an AR-15. The people in the state of Oklahoma definitely don't want individuals not to have training or a permit."
In the closest effort to Tulsa so far, Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden on Tuesday started the machinations for his county to pass a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution.
Virden broached the topic with commissioners after numerous residents reached out to him. He said the commissioners were agreeable and that District Attorney Mike Fisher wanted a few weeks to prepare a document to put on the board's agenda.
"It's symbolic of course, but we're already tied to that," Virden said.
Virden explained he has been in law enforcement for 30-plus years and that part of the oath is to uphold the U.S. Constitution. So a resolution isn't anything new, just a show of unity with elected officials and a promise to citizens to protect their rights — Second Amendment or otherwise.
"People are worried about not only their Second Amendment rights but a lot of their rights these days," Virden said. "They want to trust that their elected officials will continue to stand up for those rights."
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said such a declaration would be "symbolic in nature" and that he can't comment on what commissioners might do if they were to entertain such a proposal. He said he intends to discuss the topic with them.
"At the end of the day, I've always stated publicly and privately that I have to refer back to my oath, which states that I will uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States," Regalado said. "I think there's nothing shady, gray or confusing about that. And any violation thereof, I will not recognize or enforce."
