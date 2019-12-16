MJ PLANTS

OKLAHOMA CITY – An initiative petition asking voters to legalize recreational marijuana was filed last week.

Supporters need about 178,000 signatures to get the constitutional amendment on the ballot.

Prior efforts to legalize it failed, but a prior state question legalized medical marijuana.

The measure, State Question 806, would allow those 21 years old and older to use recreational marijuana.

The measure maintains prohibitions on impaired driving.

It would allow employers to restrict use.

It would also let property owners restrict use on their properties.

The measure imposes a 15 percent excise tax on it.

It allows cities, upon a vote, to limit or prohibit retail licenses.

It creates a judicial process for people to seek modification, reversal, re-designation or expungement of some prior marijuana sentences.

The measure was filed Thursday with the Oklahoma Secretary of State.

It was filed by Oklahoma City residents Vanessa Brandon Avery and Amy Young.

It would take effect 90 days after its approval.

