OKLAHOMA CITY – An initiative petition asking voters to legalize recreational marijuana was filed last week.
Supporters need about 178,000 signatures to get the constitutional amendment on the ballot.
Prior efforts to legalize it failed, but a prior state question legalized medical marijuana.
The measure, State Question 806, would allow those 21 years old and older to use recreational marijuana.
The measure maintains prohibitions on impaired driving.
It would allow employers to restrict use.
It would also let property owners restrict use on their properties.
The measure imposes a 15 percent excise tax on it.
It allows cities, upon a vote, to limit or prohibit retail licenses.
It creates a judicial process for people to seek modification, reversal, re-designation or expungement of some prior marijuana sentences.
The measure was filed Thursday with the Oklahoma Secretary of State.
It was filed by Oklahoma City residents Vanessa Brandon Avery and Amy Young.
It would take effect 90 days after its approval.
Medical marijuana options if you don't want to smoke it
CBD flower
Although many strains of cannabis flower are bred to maximize potency, or THC percentage, strains that include a decent percentage of CBD can be more beneficial for patients seeking symptom relief rather than a "high." However, most dispensaries are finding that high-CBD flower doesn't sell as well because growers are charging the same wholesale price as those who cultivate high-THC flower. It takes the same amount of time and effort to cultivate it, but it can be hard for patients to buy in when CBD flower costs the same as high-potency marijuana.
Various pre-packaged CBD flower strains are pictured at Ye Olde Apothecary Shoppe in Tulsa. ANNA CODUTTI/Tulsa World
Tabletop vaporizer
Some dispensaries sell higher-CBD-content flower: Patients may be able to find strains with as much as 5-10% CBD with anywhere from 10-20% THC. Flower can be vaporized in specially made devices such as the Volcano tabletop vaporizer or the Pax portable personal vaporizer, available at some dispensaries and novelty shops.
Courtesy
CBD tinctures
As the CBD ratio in cannabis increases, the less it's likely to provide a "high" because CBD chemically combats THC's psychoactive effects. For this reason, any new patient experimenting with high-THC products (edibles especially, which can be challenging to accurately dose) should keep a good quality CBD extract nearby. The anxiety and other alarming physical effects of THC overintoxication often can be mitigated with a dose of CBD extract to avoid a trip to the emergency room.
Cannabis extracts, made with oil or alcohol, can be dosed under the tongue for quicker absorption or incorporated (after cooking) into foods or drinks to be slowly absorbed in the liver. Extracts may include CBD, THC or a combination of cannabinoids in various ratios.
CBD-infused creams and tinctures are pictured at Ye Olde Apothecary Shoppe in Tulsa. ANNA CODUTTI/Tulsa World
CBD:THC tincture
CBD isolate contains no THC, but unlike with THC extracts, which increase in effectiveness the higher the dose, figuring out the right dosing for CBD isolate can be challenging because
effectiveness is reduced when patients dose too little or too much orally. Studies have found that even a little bit of THC goes a long way to increasing the effectiveness of CBD extracts. Extracts with at least a 3:1 ratio of CBD-to-THC can provide symptom relief with little to no psychoactive effects. Every patient's needs will be different depending on their body and their symptoms. A 20 mg dose of CBD oil may help a patient with insomnia sleep, but patients with serious chronic pain may need a dose 10 times that amount.
A tincture with a 2:1 ratio of CBD to THC is pictured at Green Flower Dispensary in Tulsa. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
RSO
Another kind of extract, known as RSO, has gained a lot of attention among those with cancer. Named for a skin cancer patient who purported to have cured himself, Rick Simpson Oil is an extract that comes out looking like a dark sludge and offers a massive dose of concentrated THC along with other cannabinoids. It will produce strong psychoactive effects depending on the amount consumed, by oral or suppository delivery, so it's not recommended for most patients new to THC. No clinical studies have been allowed on RSO, so nothing has scientifically proven its effectiveness at killing cancer cells.
RSO capsules and a syringe filled with Rick Simpson Oil are pictured at Ye Olde Apothecary Shoppe in Tulsa. ANNA CODUTTI/Tulsa World
Transdermal patch
Transdermal patches offer an option for patients who want to be medicated all day but do not desire strong psychoactive effects from THC products. It works through body heat, which activates the product and allows the cannabinoids to dissipate into the skin, through the dermis and into the bloodstream. Transdermal delivery, like smoking or vaping, bypasses the metabolic process. For muscle relaxation and pain from stiffness or arthritis, some patients find relief in topicals.
A transdermal THC patch is pictured at Green Flower Dispensary in Tulsa. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Topicals
Topicals — which can include transdermal patches in addition to creams, lotions and oils — can be found with THC, CBD or any combination of cannabinoids including CBN (a cannabinoid created as THC ages), CBG (the parent cannabinoid that later turns into THCa and CBDa), and CBDa or THCa (nonintoxicating chemicals that, when heated, turn into CBD and THC respectively).
THC pain cream is pictured at Green Flower Dispensary in Tulsa. Stephen Pingry
Topicals - combination of cannabinoids
Some products offer cannabis extracts for topical application. Many topicals offer a combination of CBD and THC; some hemp-based products may say PCR, which stands for p
hyto-cannabinoid rich, and contain a combination of non-THC cannabinoids including CBG. The effectiveness of cannabinoid pain creams containing THC has not been studied. Research has shown some efficacy from CBD topicals for patients with arthritis and neuropathy. Many people choose topicals because they are easy to use and non-psychoactive, and they cannot create THC metabolites that would show up in a urinalysis. Even if topical cannabinoid products are able to penetrate the skin and muscle enough to produce an effect, they are not truly transdermal, which means the cannabinoids can get into the bloodstream.
CBD-infused PCR balms are pictured at Ye Olde Apothecary Shoppe in Tulsa. ANNA CODUTTI/Tulsa World
Vape cartridges
Cannabis extracts and concentrates can also be vaporized, and a popular delivery method uses cartridges containing THC or CBD oil in conjunction with portable devices called batteries. Rarely do cartridges contain any cannabinoids but THC, though some processors create CBD cartridges for customers who want the medicine without the high. Note: Never vape a street-sold THC cartridge —
Chinese companies have flooded West Coast cannabis businesses with a potentially dangerous cutting agent that mimics the quality of THC oil.
JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Dab rigs
Patients may also "vape" cannabis flower or concentrates in specially made devices that allow patients to load the product for individual vaping or dabbing sessions. In these pieces, a quartz "banger bowl" would be heated via torch to about 400 degrees, and a patient applies a small amount of cannabis concentrates to the hot bowl to be vaporized.
Water pipes designed to vape concentrated cannabis are pictured at Green Flower Dispensary in Tulsa. Stephen Pingry/Tulsa World
Shatter and live rosin
It's not recommended that patients new to cannabis use concentrates, which can provide higher doses of THC in an extremely small volume (concentrates may be more than 90% THC, compared to about 10-20% for most THC flower). A budtender can guide patients who want to look into "dabbing" THC concentrates, which have different textures depending on extraction method. Products may be called sugar, wax, dabs, shatter, resin or live rosin.
Live rosin and shatter, THC concentrates with different textures and extraction methods, are pictured at Green Flower Dispensary in Tulsa. Stephen Pingry/Tulsa World
Edibles - CBD gummies
For patients who don't need immediate symptom relief, edibles may be a good option. Baked-goods edibles may be created by extracting THC and or CBD from flower using butter. Some processors use activated THC in liquid form or CBD extract to produce gummies, candy and other edible products. "Active THC" means the cannabis has already been decarboxylated, a process using heat that turns raw, nonpsychoactive THCa into the intoxicating cannabinoid delta-9-THC. (This means a patient cannot just dump a bag of cannabis flower into some brownie batter to make a high-potency edible.)
CBD-infused gummies are pictured at Ye Olde Apothecary Shoppe in Tulsa. ANNA CODUTTI/Tulsa World
Edibles and metabolism
More cannabinoids are absorbed when consumed via the digestive system, but it can take hours for patients to feel the effects of cannabis edibles, compared to just seconds when smoking. It's been shown that a large percentage of THC is lost in combustion, so smokers rarely get the full potency effects from cannabis because it goes right to the bloodstream via the lungs. With edibles, a large percentage of THC makes it to the liver, where it becomes 11-hydroxy-THC, a highly psychoactive compound that can cross the blood-brain barrier more easily. The effects from edibles also take longer to fade, as
11-hydroxy-THC stays in the body much longer than other delta-9-THC metabolites.
Courtesy
