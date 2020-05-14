covid19

Gov. Kevin Stitt announces his plans allow some Oklahoma businesses to reopen during a press conference at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. [Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman]

Phase 2 of reopening will start on Friday. Here are some of the changes that are allowed to happen:  

• Organized sports activities can reopen and operate under proper social distancing and sanitation protocols

• Visits to senior care facilities and hospitals should still be prohibited

• Bars can operate with diminished standing-room occupancy, where applicable and appropriate, and under social distancing and sanitation protocols.

• Funerals and weddings can resume under social distancing protocols

• Children’s nursery areas in places of worship can reopen

See the complete list. 

Gov. Stitt says Oklahoma is ready for Phase 2 on Friday. A look at the numbers he's using to support that claim

