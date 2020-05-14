Phase 2 of reopening will start on Friday. Here are some of the changes that are allowed to happen:
• Organized sports activities can reopen and operate under proper social distancing and sanitation protocols
• Visits to senior care facilities and hospitals should still be prohibited
• Bars can operate with diminished standing-room occupancy, where applicable and appropriate, and under social distancing and sanitation protocols.
• Funerals and weddings can resume under social distancing protocols
• Children’s nursery areas in places of worship can reopen
Gov. Stitt says Oklahoma is ready for Phase 2 on Friday. A look at the numbers he's using to support that claim