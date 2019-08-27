WEBBERS FALLS — Crews hope to remove one of two crumpled barges from the Webbers Falls dam by Wednesday as salvage operations began in earnest Tuesday.
The salvage may take days or weeks. But officials don’t expect to find anything other than minor damage to the dam that would further delay a return of barges to the adjacent lock.
Two barges broke free of restraints May 23 during record flooding. The pair crashed into the dam and sank, obstructing three of its gates from being able to close.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has lowered river flows to help with the retrieval.
This story is developing. Check back with tulsaworld.com for more details.