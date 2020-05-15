Norman Mayor Breea Clark

Norman Mayor Breea Clark reported threatening social media posts to the Norman Police Department. The Oklahoman

NORMAN — A Lexington police officer accused of threatening Norman Mayor Breea Clark on Facebook admitted to "writing and posting it," Norman police reported Friday afternoon.

"The individual responsible for the comment admitted to writing and posting it on social media," police spokeswoman Sarah Jensen said in a news release. "Police investigators found no indication of a direct threat to public safety."

Clark has come under fire for her order in Oklahoma’s third-largest city that prevents large gatherings inside places of worship. She and City Council members Kate Bierman and Sereta Wilson have been criticized on a “Re-Open Norman” Facebook page.

The Norman Police Department began investigating after Clark reported the Facebook post.

