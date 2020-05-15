NORMAN — A Lexington police officer accused of threatening Norman Mayor Breea Clark on Facebook admitted to "writing and posting it," Norman police reported Friday afternoon.
"The individual responsible for the comment admitted to writing and posting it on social media," police spokeswoman Sarah Jensen said in a news release. "Police investigators found no indication of a direct threat to public safety."
Clark has come under fire for her order in Oklahoma’s third-largest city that prevents large gatherings inside places of worship. She and City Council members Kate Bierman and Sereta Wilson have been criticized on a “Re-Open Norman” Facebook page.
The Norman Police Department began investigating after Clark reported the Facebook post.
Photo gallery: Hundreds wait in line hoping for luck at Osage Casino reopening
Kyle Deroussel, who was first in line at the reopened Osage Casino Hotel in Tulsa, Okla., plays a slot machine on Friday, May 15, 2020. The casino was closed for nearly two months because of the coronavirus pandemic. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
A crowd fills the parking garage before the reopening of the Osage Casino Hotel in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, May 15, 2020. The casino was closed for nearly two months because of the coronavirus pandemic. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Ron Meyer, who traveled with his wife from Ft. Worth, Texas, to gamble at the reopened Osage Casino Hotel in Tulsa, Okla., plays a slot machine on Friday, May 15, 2020. The casino was closed for nearly two months because of the coronavirus pandemic. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Cars fill the parking lot at the reopened Osage Casino Hotel in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, May 15, 2020. The casino was closed for nearly two months because of the coronavirus pandemic. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
A crowd fills the parking garage before the reopening of the Osage Casino Hotel in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, May 15, 2020. The casino was closed for nearly two months because of the coronavirus pandemic. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Gamblers collect gloves and masks as they come inside the reopened Osage Casino Hotel in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, May 15, 2020. The casino was closed for nearly two months because of the coronavirus pandemic. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Becky Cazares puts on a mask as she walks into the reopened Osage Casino Hotel in Tulsa. Lines of people gathered for the casino's 10 a.m. reopening. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Danielle Henderson cleans a chair at the reopened Osage Casino Hotel in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, May 15, 2020. The casino was closed for nearly two months because of the coronavirus pandemic. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Danielle Henderson cleans a slot machine at the reopened Osage Casino Hotel in Tulsa on Friday. The casino was closed for nearly two months because of the coronavirus pandemic. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
A man puts on gloves as he waits in line for the reopening of the Osage Casino Hotel in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, May 15, 2020. The casino was closed for nearly two months because of the coronavirus pandemic. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Table games are among the still-closed areas of the reopened Osage Casino Hotel in Tulsa. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
A man wears gloves as he plays a slot machine at the reopened Osage Casino Hotel in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, May 15, 2020. The casino was closed for nearly two months because of the coronavirus pandemic. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Kyle Deroussel, who was first in line at the reopened Osage Casino Hotel in Tulsa, Okla., plays a slot machine on Friday, May 15, 2020. The casino was closed for nearly two months because of the coronavirus pandemic. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
