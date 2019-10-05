A Ponca City man died Friday night after crashing into a wrecker truck that was being used to divert traffic around a separate collision.
Medical personnel pronounced Harvey Pruett, 81, dead at the scene of the wreck on U.S. 177, near Shawnee, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Pruett was driving a 1995 Ford F250 about 10 p.m. Friday when it crashed into a parked flatbed wrecker truck, according to the report. The wrecker truck was parked in the roadway and unoccupied at the time of the wreck.
The service truck was used to attempt to divert traffic for an earlier collision. Medical responders pronounced Pruett dead at the scene.
Pruett's condition at the time, whether he was wearing a safety belt, and the cause of the collision remain under investigation.