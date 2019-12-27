The assistant police chief of Porum is accused of sexually abusing two children over a period of several months.
David Ray Kash, 49, was charged Thursday with two counts of child sexual abuse in Muskogee County. He remained in jail as of Friday afternoon, held without bond.
Kash sexually abused two minor children beginning in September and at times recorded sexual activities on his smartphone, according to his probable cause affidavit. Kash described to investigators instances of the sexual abuse.
The Porum Police Department on Sunday posted on Facebook that the city would take "immediate action to formally terminate his employment" after the agency was notified two days earlier that Kash was under investigation. The post states that he turned his badge over to an agent of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
"To say that we as a department are shocked, dismayed and saddened by these allegations is an understatement," according to the Facebook post. "The safety of all members of our town and community will remain our top priority. Further, our thoughts and prayers are with all victims of any crime during this holiday season."
The affidavit noted an examination of one of the children found injuries consistent with child sexual abuse, with that child detailing in an interview instances of sexual abuse by Kash.
Kash appeared in district court Friday. His next court date is Jan. 9.