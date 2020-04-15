OKLAHOMA CITY — On March 20, after six days of illness, a 77-year-old man was rushed to a hospital because he was experiencing fever, weakness and shortness of breath.
His heart stopped on the way, and he died shortly after arrival.
The day before, a disabled 42-year-old man was admitted to a community hospital in critical condition with fever, shortness of breath and a cough. He survived only a few hours.
They would become the first whose bodies were autopsied in Oklahoma who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Read the full story online at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.