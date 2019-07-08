A Poteau man died in a personal watercraft crash on the banks of Lake Eufaula, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.
William Trotter, 64, died at the scene at Sunset Shores off Blue Creek on the lake’s southern end. The scene was northeast of McAlester in Pittsburg County.
Trotter reportedly was riding near the shore on a Kawasaki Jet Ski when it struck a tree about 7:40 p.m. Sunday.
The impact ejected Trotter, and he reportedly was found floating face down. Witnesses brought him to shore, and he reportedly died at the scene.
Trotter was wearing a personal flotation device, and weather wasn’t a factor. The crash remains under investigation.
