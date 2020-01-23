Police: 3 Arizona children were suffocated by their mother

This booking photo released by the Maricopa County (Arizona) Sheriff’s Office, shows Rachel Henry, 22, who has been arrested on suspicion of killing her three children. They were found dead in the family’s home in in Phoenix after firefighters got a call about a drowning, authorities said Tuesday. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office via AP

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma mother arrested in Arizona on allegations that she smothered her three children was addicted to meth, and her children had been removed from her care previously, according to a source close to the family.

Rachel Henry, 22, was arrested in Phoenix on Monday on suspicion of murder after she confessed to smothering her three children. The children were identified by police Wednesday as 3-year-old Zane Ezri Henry, 23-month-old Mireya Henry and 6-month-old Catalaya Kyeana Rios.

Henry grew up in Prague and attended Prague High School before moving from the town in 2019.

The father of the three children, Pedro Rios, was released Wednesday evening, according to his family.

