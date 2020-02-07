OKLAHOMA CITY - Presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg will make campaign stops Saturday in Oklahoma City.

The Democratic presidential contender will visit the Oklahoma City National Memorial before hosting a campaign event at the Oklahoma History Center.

Doors open for the event at 7: 45 p.m. and the rally is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

Judge Judy Sheindlin, who is more well known as television personality Judge Judy, also will appear at the rally. The former New York City family court judge has endorsed Bloomberg.

