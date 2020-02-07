OKLAHOMA CITY - Presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg will make campaign stops Saturday in Oklahoma City.
The Democratic presidential contender will visit the Oklahoma City National Memorial before hosting a campaign event at the Oklahoma History Center.
Doors open for the event at 7: 45 p.m. and the rally is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.
Judge Judy Sheindlin, who is more well known as television personality Judge Judy, also will appear at the rally. The former New York City family court judge has endorsed Bloomberg.
Voter registration deadline is today for Oklahoma's primary: Take a look back at past primary winners
2016 (R): Ted Cruz
2016 (D): Bernie Sanders
2012 (R): Rick Santorum
2012 (D): Barack Obama
2008 (R): John McCain
2008 (D): Hillary Clinton
2000 and 2004 (R): George W. Bush
2004 (D) Wesley Clark
1988 and 2000 (D): Al Gore
1996 (R): Bob Dole
1992 and 1996 (D): Bill Clinton
1988 and 1992 (R): George H.W. Bush
Journalism worth your time and money
Donald Trump in January 2017: Oklahoma is a special place. I love the people.