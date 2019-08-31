TAHLEQUAH — Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. promised Saturday at his first State of the Nation address to send a Cherokee woman to Washington, D.C.
That statement at the 67th annual Cherokee National Holiday was just one of many statements met with thunderous applause and prompted many individuals in attendance to stand.
“Kim Teehee deserves to be given her rightful seat as the first Cherokee Nation delegate to Congress,” Hoskin said in his speech underneath the Peace Pavilion.
Not only did Hoskin send messages to Washington, D.C. but he also had a message for Oklahoma City.
“We will not be made to pay for a decade of Oklahoma’s fiscal mismanagement though a lopsided gaming compact,” Hoskin said.
Gov. Kevin Stitt has maintained previously that the percentage from the gaming proceeds are too low.
The state receives 4% to 10% of proceeds from tribal gaming in exchange for granting the right to have casinos exclusively to the tribes. In 2017, the state received nearly $134 million in tribal gaming exclusivity fees.
Hoskin pledged to continue working with the state.
“Cherokee Nation is the best friend the state and federal government ever had,” Hoskin said. “Our friendship must be built on respect.”
He also proposed using $30 million in business profits to repair homes for the elderly and modernize community building.
“Our elders can live out their lives in dignity with clean and safe homes and spend time playing with grandchildren teaching them the Cherokee language instead of worry how to repair their home,” said Hoskin.
Millions of dollars in business profits are earmarked to create a language facility and quadruple its size, he said.
“We must act boldly and quickly on language preservation,” Hoskin said. “Generations from now will be unimpressed by our health facilities and the size of our casinos.”
The next generation, he said, will wonder why the language wasn’t saved.
Under Hoskin’s leadership, the largest pay increase was enacted, he said.
Minimum wage was raised to $11 per hour and the lowest paid employees received the biggest share of the wage increase, he said.
Hoskin said Cherokee Nation Business is also raising its minimum wage.
He also promised to double the amount of business revenue the tribe uses to pay for Cherokee Nations to complete career training programs.
“I recognize that jobs across our region call for hard work and education,” Hoskin said. “They do not all call for a college degree.”
Whether it is the opening of the largest outpatient health facility in all Indian country, or building a new or expanded child development centers, or honoring our veterans with a new veteran cemetery, one thing is clear for Hoskin.
“We are already on a path this year to do more for our people that ever before,” Hoskin said.
Cherokee Nation, said Hoskin, is strong for many reasons through a foundation laid by great people of grit and determination as evidenced by the Trail of Tears relocation.
“The state of Cherokee Nation is strong and getting stronger every day,” Hoskin said.