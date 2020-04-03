An Oklahoma Department of Corrections employee has tested positive for COVID-19, but state health officials have not asked any other DOC workers to isolate as a result of the positive test.
The employee works at the Joseph Harp Correctional Center in Lexington, DOC spokeswoman Jessica Brown said, adding that the agency had been in contact with state health officials.
“They’re the ones who helped coordinate the public health response," she said. "Based upon the timeline that we gave them about the last time the staff member worked at the facility, the department advised us there’s no need for other staff to quarantine or isolate."
The last day the staff member reported to work at the DOC facility in Lexington was March 27, according to Brown. The COVID-19 test results were returned Thursday.
It was unclear in what capacity the infected individual is employed at Joseph Harp. Brown said it was the first report of a positive COVID-19 test in a DOC employee.