The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has locked down its prisons after multiple fights broke out at facilities across the state this weekend.

Fighting reportedly began Saturday at the Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center in Vinita. Fights began Sunday at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy, North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply, Lawton Correctional Center and Mack Alford Correctional Center in Stringtown, according to a news release.

More than a dozen inmates were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, but one inmate at Dick Conner Correctional Facility had reportedly died.

DOC staff are transferring inmates identified in the fights and has added staff to enhance security at the affected prisons, according to a news release.

