TAHLEQUAH — A proposal to increase the salaries of Cherokee Nation employees is still awaiting consideration.
Amid the chaos at the end of Monday’s Rules Committee meeting following a close vote on elected officials’ salaries, Tribal Councilor David Walkingstick unsuccessfully attempted to amend the agenda to introduce legislation to fund employee pay raises.
However, Speaker Joe Byrd adjourned the meeting before Walkingstick could be recognized to speak.
As drafted, the measure would automatically provide raises starting on Oct. 1 for all employees of the Cherokee Nation and its entities.
Employees with a gross annual salary of $40,000 or less annually before the tribe’s annual cost-of-living adjustment would receive a $3,000 raise. Those making between $40,000 and $60,000 would receive a $2,500 raise while employees making more than $60,000 per year would receive a $2,000 increase.
Elected officials and cabinet-level positions would be exempt.
In order to finance the raises, a related bill would require the tribe’s businesses to issue a 10% monthly cash dividend from its net income. The tribe already receives a 37% cash dividend from its businesses, with 2% specifically earmarked for emergencies and another 5% set aside for contract health expenses incurred by Cherokee citizens living within the tribe’s 14-county jurisdiction.
After the committee adjourned, Walkingstick said he would attempt to bring the proposal forward at Tuesday morning’s Executive and Finance Committee meeting. The meeting is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. at the tribal complex.
“We have employees who haven’t had pay raises in six years,” he said. “Some of our citizens are working two and three jobs trying to make ends meet. Yes, the cost of living in Oklahoma has raised, and we haven’t kept up with that. It’s imperative that this body puts in a pay raise for our citizens.”
Walkingstick ran for principal chief earlier this year. He was disqualified before the tribe’s June 4 general election for accepting in-kind campaign donations from a company or political action committee. His stint on the Tribal Council ends in August due to term limits.
The legislation proposing employee raises is not listed in the Cherokee Nation Legislative Research Center online as of Monday afternoon.