The president of the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association intends to file a protest this afternoon of the petition seeking to nullify the state's version of "constitutional carry."
Don Spencer in a statement said the protest will be filed at 1:15 p.m. Monday at the Oklahoma Supreme Court Clerk's office.
In addition to OK2A, the protest is on behalf of Oklahoma Tax Payers United and the Oklahoma Conservative Political Action Committee and 36 state legislators, according to the statement.
Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, is leading the repeal effort of the law set to go into effect Nov. 1.
The law allows people to carry a gun without a permit or training.
The group has until 5 p.m. Thursday to turn in 59,320 signatures to the Oklahoma Secretary of State's Office.