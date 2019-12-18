VINITA — Quadruple murder suspect Ronnie Busick was found competent Wednesday to stand trial in the killings of a Craig County couple and the disappearance and presumed deaths of their teenage daughter and her best friend two decades ago.
The three-man, three-woman jury deliberated for 45 minutes before coming back with the verdict.
Busick, who was dressed in street clothes throughout the two-day trial, showed no emotion as the verdict was read.
Two other suspects, Warren Phillip Welch II and David Pennington, both of whom died in the years since the crimes occurred, are thought to have been part of the trio that shot Danny and Kathy Freeman, set their mobile home on fire with them inside and then kidnapped their 16-year-old daughter, Ashley Freeman, and her friend, Lauria Bible.
“I waited for the state’s expert witnesses to testify. Anyone can see that he (Busick) is competent,” said Dwayne Vancil, Danny Freeman’s brother.
“This isn’t closure; it’s just part of the process,” said Lorene Bible, Lauria Bible’s mother.
“We are still looking for the girls,” she said. “Somebody out there knows something. Please come forward. You can remain anonymous.”
District Attorney Matt Ballard pledged that ”we are going to find the girls.”
Gretchen Mosley, Busick’s attorney, during her closing arguments that “what the state and the victim’s families wanted was resolution and to know what happened.”
Throughout those closing arguments, Mosley hammered the point that after three hours of a four-hour interrogation with Gary Stansill, District 12 District Attorney's Office investigator, Busick “made some type of admission he was in a truck” at the Freeman homestead one night 20 years ago.
“But now he doesn’t remember,” Mosley told the jurors.
“Never have I had a case where the stakes were so high and the leverage is so high,” she said.
Mosley repeatedly said Busick would have been a “hero” and essentially given the opportunity to go home if he would have told what happened on Dec. 30, 1999, and where the remains of Lauria and Ashley are located.
“That’s not the word I would use” about Busick, Ballard said.
Four witnesses testified during the two-day competency hearing.
Scott Orth, director of forensic psychology at the Oklahoma Forensic Center in Vinita, testified that Busick “was very cooperative and very forthright” during his evaluation.
Shawn Roberson, a forensic psychologist hired by the state, described Busick as not depressed and not hearing voices. He said the defendant “had some trouble in school, making mostly C and D” grades.
Busick was worried that all the publicity surrounding the case had “tainted the community against him,” he said.
Roberson said he was paid about $3,300 to evaluate Busick, as opposed to the defense expert, Gilbert Martinez, a San Antonio, Texas, neuropsychologist who was paid over $12,000 to do the same.
Martinez testified earlier about a gunshot wound Busick sustained in 1978 and its effect on his brain's ability to process information.
“He is not competent to understand all the complexities of trial,” Martinez said.
Prosecutor Isaac Shields said during his closing statements that “a traumatic brain injury does not mean incompetence.”
Gregg Graves, one of Busick’s attorneys, testified on several occasions that Busick didn’t know Graves’ name.
Busick has denied any involvement or knowledge of the whereabouts of the teenage girls' remains, and he wants to go home and be with his two dogs, Graves said.
Busick is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 7, when his preliminary hearing date will be set.
