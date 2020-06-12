GROVE — Two groups, both of which said they were seeking equality and justice, seemed to be at odds with each other during protests in Grove on Friday night.
“There is only one race, and it’s the human race. We want the same thing,” said Mya Williams, 18, of Grove.
Williams, who is biracial and one of the organizers of the rally in support of the “Black Lives Matter” movement held on the Grove Community Center lawn, told the crowd of 150 people about racial challenges she endured growing up in a rural, predominately white community.
Rally co-organizer and Grove resident Caitlynn Daniels told the crowd that although Grove doesn’t have a large black population, there are prejudices.
“ ‘All lives matter’ is an empty statement,” Daniels said.
Williams said that “all lives matter when black lives matter.”
James Walkingstick of Afton, an event organizer and a member of the Cherokee Nation, said that “ ‘all lives matter’ is not thought out.”
“We can’t have all lives matter until you have black lives matter.
“Cherokee Nation, we stand with our black brothers,” Walkingstick told the crowd.
Meanwhile, in front of the Grove Public Schools administration building, “Blue Lives Matter” protesters held Trump flags and banners.
Several pickup trucks bearing American Flag with blaring Lee Greenwood’s song “God Bless the USA” from their speakers cruised the main thoroughfare in front of about 50 Black Lives Matter protesters who had lined up on the sidewalk in front of the Community Center and City Hall.
Some of them wore handguns on their hips, and others carried larger weapons on a street corner in front of the nearby Grove Sports Center.
“I was very pleased there were no problems,” said Grove Police Chief Mark Morris. “It was a pretty quiet protest.”
Around 60 law enforcement officers from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and the Grove Police Department were visible throughout the rally.
Michael Christian, a supporter of President Donald Trump, said, “We live in a great town, and we respect our policemen and our flag.”
At the rally for supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement, Williams recited passages from speeches from civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and President Abraham Lincoln and retold the last words spoken by several black individuals who were killed by police officers in various locations across the country.
“I am not upset with all officers — just the officers that have done the killing,” she said.
Most of the crowd in that group appeared to be in their early 20s, with several baby boomers mixed in who told the young generation about their experiences protesting in the 1960s.
Kris Thompson of Grove carried bouquets of flowers, handing stems to protesters.
“We would put flowers in (police officers’) rifles,” Thompson said, referring to her days protesting the Vietnam War.
“We were talking peace,” she said.
A voter-registration booth was set up at the event by Destiny Bridgeman of Grove. She registered around a dozen people, provided information on polling places and handed out sample ballots for the primary elections that will be held this month.