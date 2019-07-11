Somehow, the whiskey, a revolver and a rattlesnake weren't the most interesting things found during a Guthrie traffic stop June 25. Officers were more concerned with a silver canister of radioactive uranium in the back.
Officers pulled over a black Ford in the 300 block of Viking Drive that morning with an expired tag. The driver, Stephen Jennings, told police he did not have insurance on the vehicle.
Jennings was placed under arrest after a check revealed he had an expired license, and a National Crime Information Center hit came back on the vehicle being stolen.
During the stop, Jennings reportedly revealed he had a firearm, a .357 Smith & Wesson, in the center console. Jennings' passenger, Racheal Rivera, was also placed under arrest on a complaint of possessing a firearm after felony conviction. The weapon was reportedly unloaded but within reach of both occupants, and several rounds were found in Jennings' jacket pockets.
In a search of the vehicle, police found a live timber rattlesnake in a terrarium, an open and almost full bottle of Kentucky Deluxe whiskey, and a container of yellow powder. The canister reportedly had a label identifying it as uranium.
Police contacted the Emergency Management Institute, which confirmed after arriving on scene that the substance was uranium and radioactive. A detective reportedly took possession of the canister as evidence.
Jennings was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, transporting an open container, operating a vehicle with a suspended license and failure to carry insurance verification. Rivera is charged with possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
Featured video
Learn more about snakes in Oklahoma from Aaron Goodwin, a 20-year zookeeper at the Tulsa Zoo.
Gallery: See which snakes in Oklahoma are venomous and non-venomous
Read the story: When it comes to snake sightings, be wary of social media but cautious during spring mating season