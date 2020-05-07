The governor and his wife on Thursday joined the small group of Oklahomans who now have REAL ID-compliant identification, as the state had to push back its planned April 30 rollout of REAL ID.
Gov. Kevin Stitt and Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Scully spoke briefly about the federal government easing its requirement that Oklahoma be compliant by October 2020. Stitt said Oklahomans now will have until October 2021 before REAL IDs are required for air travel.
Scully said the April 30 rollout was pushed back "because of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic."
He said the goal is to be ready to issue the new compliant IDs starting July 1, a date dependent on COVID-19 restrictions and training issues.
"The vendor who designed the new system, Driver 360, has been impacted by out-of-state travel restrictions. Also, DPS was not able to provide training to employees and tag agents on the new system due to restrictions on gatherings," the agency said in a news release.
DPS has begun the pilot production phase at the 3600 N. Martin Luther King Ave. location in Oklahoma City, where Stitt and his wife took about 15 minutes each to get their IDs Thursday.
"This is a targeted test of the system before the rollout to the public," a statement said. Scully said about 70 DPS workers used downtime during the pandemic to work out bugs in the system and get their own REAL IDs.