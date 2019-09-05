Pryor and Oklahoma City are ranked in the top 10 least expensive cities for drivers by a rental listing organization.
Rent.com ranked Pryor ninth and Oklahoma City 10th in its listing of least expensive cities to drive.
Tulsa was ranked 20th in the listings, which are based on Council for Community and Economic Research’s 2019 first-quarter cost of living report, which includes auto maintenance and gasoline costs.
“We ranked each city and county in the C2ER report in terms of affordability for transportation, with the cheapest being 1 and the most expensive as 256. The cities with the lowest overall scores were determined to be the most affordable,” the company said.
Round Rock, Texas, a suburb of Austin, was ranked first on the list.
The company said it “has some of the best schools in the Lone Star State” and “is the up-and-coming place to be in the Austin metropolitan area.”
Other regional cities on the list included Hot Springs (fifth), Conway (seventh) and Fayetteville, Arkansas (15th); St. Louis (11th) and Springfield, Missouri (18th); Hutchinson (eighth) and Pittsburg, Kansas (42nd); and Amarillo (fourth) and Tyler, Texas (36th).
The most expensive city was San Francisco, followed by Juneau, Alaska, and Honolulu.
“It should come as no surprise to most that the list of the 50 most expensive American cities to drive also includes the most expensive cities to live in,” the company said.
“Cities like San Francisco, Honolulu, Los Angeles, Chicago and New York have a lot to offer, but cheap driving expenses isn’t one of them. Those who live there pay a premium and the cost of transportation is very much included in that.”
