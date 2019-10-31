Kendra Horn

Kendra Horn speaks during the Vote Common Good Bus Tour at Wiley Post Park in Oklahoma City on Oct. 17. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn said Wednesday that she plans to vote for a resolution that sets out procedures for a public phase of the impeachment inquiry being conducted by the House of President Donald Trump.

“A transparent, public process is a move out of the closed-door hearings that gives everybody the same rules,” Horn, a freshman Democrat from Oklahoma City, said in an interview.

“This is not saying I have made a determination (about impeachment) or not. But for me, it is about ensuring that our systems work.”

The House is expected to vote on a resolution on Thursday that Democrats say offers the president and Republicans fair rules and due process during the inquiry.

