OKMULGEE — Second vote, same as the first.
According to unofficial returns, Second Speaker David Hill finished atop a six-candidate field late Saturday night for principal chief in the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s primary election to advance to next month’s general election.
Hill, who won the tribe’s original primary in September, received 1,957 votes, or 38.21 percent.
With 1,161 votes, former Tulsa District Rep. Bim Stephen Bruner finished second by three votes over National Council Speaker Lucian Tiger III.
The trio finished in the same order after the tribe’s first primary on Sept. 21 that was ultimately set aside by the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Supreme Court due to questionable ballot security practices.
Along with the office of principal chief, second chief and seven National Council seats are also being considered.
Principal chief candidates include Hill, Bruner, Tiger, College of Muscogee (Creek) Nation dean Monte Randall, Thlopthlocco Tribal Town administrator Tim Good Voice and former Tulsa District Rep. Sam Alexander.
Current Principal Chief James Floyd chose not to seek a second term. Four candidates who were on the original primary ballot either withdrew or were disqualified.
Due to term limits, Second Chief Louis Hicks was not seeking reelection. According to unofficial returns, Okmulgee District Rep. Del Beaver defeated McIntosh District Rep. Adam Jones III, 3,435 votes to 1520.
In accordance with constitutional amendments approved in 2009, Creek voters get to cast ballots for all legislative seats, regardless of where they reside or are registered to vote.
Tulsa District candidates Cynthia Tiger and Jerry Wilson withdrew after the Sept. 21 primary, leaving the incumbent, Robert Hufft, unopposed.
Okfuskee and McIntosh District Reps. Randall Hicks and Darrell Proctor were re-elected.
No single candidate received a majority of the votes cast for the National Council seats for Creek, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Tukvpvtce Wagoner/Mayes/Rogers districts. Those six seats will be on the Dec. 14 general election ballot.
The appeal period starts at 8 a.m. Monday and runs through 5 p.m. Friday. Additionally, a district court hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday to consider what action, if any, to take regarding absentee ballots returned after the published deadline.
The hearing comes after Bruner’s campaign filed a complaint Thursday requesting an extended deadline for absentee ballots returns, citing more than 300 voters who did not receive their ballots in time.
Featured video