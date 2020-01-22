OKLAHOMA CITY — The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City has revoked the authority of the Rev. Marvin Leven to serve as a priest after substantiating allegations that he had sexually abused parishioners in Enid and Edmond, archdiocese leaders said Tuesday.
Archbishop Paul S. Coakley said an investigation has substantiated allegations that Leven, 94, sexually abused a minor in 1993 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Enid and the same person as a young adult after moving to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Edmond.
Contacted by phone Tuesday, Leven said: “I’m not aware of what you’re talking about.”
The investigation by retired Oklahoma City police detective Kim Davis also substantiated another allegation of “inappropriate behavior with a minor” at the Enid parish, Coakley said in a news release. He said Davis was hired by the law firm McAfee & Taft at the archdiocese’s request to investigate older abuse allegations.