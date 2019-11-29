Oklahoma County District Judge John Amick was keeping a secret that was troubling him inside more and more each day.
The judge knew Gov. David Walters had been indicted already by a state grand jury investigating illegal contributions made to his 1990 campaign.
He had seen the governor’s indictment, signed an arrest warrant and set bail at $16,500. Then, at the request of prosecutors, he sealed the indictment from the public while the investigation continued.
What was bothering the amiable judge that September in 1993, he explained later, was what he witnessed by chance shortly afterward. At an event, he saw a sweet older lady make a donation to Walters’ reelection effort.