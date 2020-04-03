OKLAHOMA CITY — Those awaiting federal economic impact payments are being warned of scams purporting to expedite the payments.

The economic impact payments are part of the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Signed by President Donald Trump in March, the act included funding for emergency assistance to Americans and businesses financially struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said in a news release Friday that the economic impact payments provide much-needed relief for those struggling but create another opportunity for scammers attempting to cash in or steal identities.

“The majority of individuals who qualify for the one-time payment don’t have to do anything except wait for the money to be deposited in their bank accounts or checks will come in the mail,” Hunter said. “Although some details are still being finalized, I encourage Oklahomans to stay patient. Only get information from trusted sources, ignore text messages or emails claiming to expedite the process and contact my office about any suspicious offers.

“Regrettably, these scams, and more, are already beginning to surface. Oklahomans who are anxiously awaiting this money must, nevertheless, be on high alert.”

On Monday, the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced the distribution of payments will begin in the next three weeks. The payments will be automatically delivered, with no action required for most individuals.

However, some taxpayers who typically do not file returns will need to submit a simple tax return to receive a payment.

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit offers advice for avoiding fraud and scams related to the COVID-19.

Federal agencies will not email or text individuals regarding the COVID-19 economic impact payments, according to the releasse. If an unsolicited email or text comes from a federal agency with information about the money or anything else related to the COVID-19 payments, it is scam that could affect computers with malware or ransomware.

No fee is required to receive stimulus money.

Payments can’t be expedited. Do not trust anyone claiming to be able to perform this service.

