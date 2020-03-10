A second case of COVID-19 has been presumptively confirmed Tuesday in a patient in Tulsa County.
The second case, considered a presumptive confirmation, is from a woman in her 20s. The woman had recent travel history in Italy, said Oklahoma State Department of Health spokeswoman Jamie Dukes. Her case had no connection to the first confirmed case in the state, a man in his 50s with travel history in Italy.
Tulsa Health Department officials announced the second case on social media.
"With this new result, the total number of cases in Tulsa County is two; both travel-related with no known link to each other," health officials state in the post.
Testing samples from the woman were sent to the CDC for confirmation testing, according to the post. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, 11 people in the state were under investigation for the virus. Fifteen others have tested negative for the virus.
"The Tulsa Health Department (THD) is working closely with OSDH as quickly as possible to conduct an epidemiological investigation and identify close contacts of the presumptive positive case," county health officials state in the release.
News about the second case came as more 26 Oklahomans are slated to return to the state from the infected Grand Princess cruise ship. The ship was moored in San Francisco Bay, and health officials there were planning disembarkation from the cruise ship. There were at least 21 confirmed COVID-19 infections among the 3,500 on the ship, including 19 crew members.
Passengers will be screened as they disembark, according to an Oklahoma State Health Department news release. Asymptomatic passengers will be released to return to their final destinations. Symptomatic passengers will be isolated at a military installation, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
"As Oklahomans, we embrace a 'neighbor helping neighbor' approach to ensure travelers returning home receive the resources they need," Oklahoma health officials state in a news release.
Dukes, an OSDH spokeswoman, said state health officials are working with their federal partners for a full itinerary "of exactly when and how" Oklahoma passengers will return to the state.
Returning passengers will be monitored for at least two weeks and asked to sequester themselves and maintain a social distance.
As of noon Tuesday, there were more than 116,300 confirmed cases globally and 4,090 deaths, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering. There were 761 confirmed cases in the U.S. and 27 deaths.