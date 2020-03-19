State officials recorded a second confirmed case in a toddler as COVID-19 continues its outbreak in Oklahoma.
Video: Check out the March 19 Facebook Live stream update from local officials
So far, two people younger than 4 years old have been confirmed to be infected, according to state health records. The first case in a child was reported Wednesday. A total of 46 people, 44 in-state and 2 out-of-state, have been confirmed to have been infected.
There have been 466 negative results and 250 people remain under investigation. Four people have been hospitalized as a result of the disease. One man has died in the first reported case of community spread in Oklahoma.
Social distancing remains the guidance for preventing the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others when possible. Congregate settings are public places where close contact may occur, such as grocery stores, movie theaters and stadiums.