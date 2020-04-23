After weeks of keeping most businesses closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Kevin Stitt said Wednesday that some businesses in Oklahoma may reopen Friday, with more industries slated to reopen May 1. Here are the specific guidelines of the first two phases of reopenings:
Phase 1
- Elderly and vulnerable Oklahomans should continue to follow the safer-at-home guidelines.
- Oklahomans should continue to maximize their physical distance from others when in public, avoid socializing in groups or facilities that do not allow for appropriate physical distancing, and minimize nonessential travel.
- Employers should create plans to allow employees to return to work in phases, close common areas or enforce social distancing protocols, minimize nonessential travel and honor requests of employees who are part of a vulnerable population for special accommodations.
- Starting on Friday, April 24, personal care businesses can reopen for appointments only if they adhere to strict sanitation protocols and are in communities that do not have more restrictions in place. This includes hair salons, barber shops, spas, nail salons and pet groomers. These businesses must maintain distance between customers and encourage customers to wait in their cars until it is time for their appointments to avoid congestion in the lobbies or entrances.
- Starting Friday, April 24, state parks and outdoor recreation areas can be reopened.
- Grocery stores should continue to maintain special hours for vulnerable populations.
- Starting on May 1, restaurant dining rooms, movie theaters, gyms and sporting venues can reopen statewide if they adhere to strict social distancing and sanitation protocols.
- Starting on May 1, places of worship can reopen for in-person meetings or worship if they leave every other row or pew open and adhere to CDC-recommended social distancing and sanitation protocols, plus the recommended guidelines from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.
- Starting on May 1, tattoo parlors can reopen for appointments only and must adhere to sanitation protocols and social distancing protocols for distancing between customers and visitors.
- During Phase 1, visits to senior living facilities and hospitals are prohibited, and bars, schools, organized sporting events and camps should remain closed until further notice.
Phase 2
If Oklahoma’s hospital and incident rates remain manageable for 14 days, the state will move to Phase 2.
Phase 2 guidance includes:
- Elderly and vulnerable Oklahomans should continue to follow the safer-at-home guidelines.
- Oklahomans should continue to maintain physical distancing measures when in public.
- Nonessential travel can begin to resume.
- Employers should still close common areas or enforce social distancing and sanitation protocols.
- Organized sports activities can reopen and operate under proper social distancing and sanitation protocols.
- Bars can operate with diminished standing-room occupancy, where applicable and appropriate, and under social distancing and sanitation protocols.
- Funerals and weddings can resume under social distancing protocols.
- Children’s nursery areas in places of worship can reopen.
Source: Gov. Kevin Stitt's office
