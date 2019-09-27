Kerry Pettingill, a former director of the Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security and an Oklahoma Highway Patrol chief, will become the next U.S. Marshal of the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
President Donald Trump nominated Pettingill for the office in July, and the Senate confirmed him Thursday.
U.S. Sen. James Lankford said he was pleased with Pettingill's "swift" confirmation and expects he will represent the state and nation well in his new role.
Oklahoma's senior U.S. senator, Jim Inhofe, echoed Lankford's approval.
“With Kerry’s impeccable reputation and established career in law enforcement, I know he will continue to honor his country and serve the people of Oklahoma well," Inhofe said in a news release. "I look forward to working with him in this new capacity.”
The U.S. Marshals Service is the nation’s oldest federal law enforcement agency, serving the country since 1789, and is the enforcement arm of the federal courts.