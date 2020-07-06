Related content

A new service plaza offering food, gasoline and restrooms for travelers heading from Oklahoma City to Tulsa on the Turner Turnpike has been completed.

Meanwhile, work on a new, westbound-only service plaza near Stroud is expected to start by late this year or early next.

The new service areas are part of Oklahoma Turnpike Authority improvements that will make them safer and offer more parking for semi-tractor trailers, said OTA spokesman Jack Damrill.

As was reported first by the Tulsa World in April 2019, the current service plaza near Stroud — which was accessible by both eastbound and westbound traffic for decades — is being rebuilt and the highway realigned.

It was constructed at a time when the speed limit was 55 mph, not the current 75 mph, and was dangerous for motorists trying to merge from the plaza into left lanes of traffic, Damrill said.

The Stroud service plaza, located almost exactly between Tulsa and Oklahoma City, is now only accessible by westbound traffic.

Access for eastbound traffic at that site has been closed, and a new eastbound-only service area about four miles west of Chandler with a McDonald's restaurant and an E-Z Go convenience store was completed in early June.

The turnpike — Interstate 44 — that connects the state's two largest cities will be straightened on the south side of the current Stroud service plaza. A date for construction isn't yet known, but could begin late this year or early next, Damrill said. 

"Our revenue is down just like everybody's so we really have to be careful on how we are spending, just like everyone else," he said.

Turnpike toll revenue was down a maximum about 30 percent a few months ago with less traffic amid the COVID-19 pandemic but has since rebounded to about 10 percent below normal, he said.

"We’re still down, but we’re not down as much as we were," he said.

The current McDonald’s near Stroud on the turnpike was completed in 1987.

It will be torn down along with the current E-Z Go convenience store, which is in a separate building.

Both will be in a new building at the site.

"It will look very similar to what's in Chandler now," Damrill said.

The new Chandler service plaza has 125 parking spaces for semi-tractor trailers. An additional 125 spaces are planned at the new Stroud service plaza.

Currently, there are about 75 spaces at the Stroud service plaza.

The new Chandler service plaza cost about $9.5 million (not including the vendor’s cost for the building and adjacent parking), and the new Stroud area’s cost is estimated at $23 million, which includes both the site's facilities and highway realignment, he said.

Funding is coming from tolls.

Last year, the OTA completed widening of the turnpike from four lanes to six between Sapulpa and Bristow, along with new highway lighting.

As part of that project, the OTA also plans to widen the Turner Turnpike from the Creek Turnpike east into Tulsa, he said. Work is expected to begin next spring.

Damrill said that the OTA is looking at eventually widening the Turner Turnpike to six lanes from Wellston to Oklahoma City, then eventually, perhaps from Wellston to Bristow, depending on funding.

"I think in some areas, it definitely needs to be six lanes, especially with all the semi traffic we have on that stretch," he said.

About 13,900 to 14,000 vehicles per day travel in each direction on the Turner Turnpike near Stroud, according to 2018 OTA traffic counts, the most recent available.

