A new service plaza offering food, gasoline and restrooms for travelers heading from Oklahoma City to Tulsa on the Turner Turnpike has been completed.
Meanwhile, work on a new, westbound-only service plaza near Stroud is expected to start by late this year or early next.
The new service areas are part of Oklahoma Turnpike Authority improvements that will make them safer and offer more parking for semi-tractor trailers, said OTA spokesman Jack Damrill.
It was constructed at a time when the speed limit was 55 mph, not the current 75 mph, and was dangerous for motorists trying to merge from the plaza into left lanes of traffic, Damrill said.
The Stroud service plaza, located almost exactly between Tulsa and Oklahoma City, is now only accessible by westbound traffic.
Access for eastbound traffic at that site has been closed, and a new eastbound-only service area about four miles west of Chandler with a McDonald's restaurant and an E-Z Go convenience store was completed in early June.
The turnpike — Interstate 44 — that connects the state's two largest cities will be straightened on the south side of the current Stroud service plaza. A date for construction isn't yet known, but could begin late this year or early next, Damrill said.
"Our revenue is down just like everybody's so we really have to be careful on how we are spending, just like everyone else," he said.
Turnpike toll revenue was down a maximum about 30 percent a few months ago with less traffic amid the COVID-19 pandemic but has since rebounded to about 10 percent below normal, he said.
"We’re still down, but we’re not down as much as we were," he said.
The current McDonald’s near Stroud on the turnpike was completed in 1987.
It will be torn down along with the current E-Z Go convenience store, which is in a separate building.
Both will be in a new building at the site.
"It will look very similar to what's in Chandler now," Damrill said.
The new Chandler service plaza has 125 parking spaces for semi-tractor trailers. An additional 125 spaces are planned at the new Stroud service plaza.
Currently, there are about 75 spaces at the Stroud service plaza.
The new Chandler service plaza cost about $9.5 million (not including the vendor’s cost for the building and adjacent parking), and the new Stroud area’s cost is estimated at $23 million, which includes both the site's facilities and highway realignment, he said.
Funding is coming from tolls.
As part of that project, the OTA also plans to widen the Turner Turnpike from the Creek Turnpike east into Tulsa, he said. Work is expected to begin next spring.
Damrill said that the OTA is looking at eventually widening the Turner Turnpike to six lanes from Wellston to Oklahoma City, then eventually, perhaps from Wellston to Bristow, depending on funding.
"I think in some areas, it definitely needs to be six lanes, especially with all the semi traffic we have on that stretch," he said.
About 13,900 to 14,000 vehicles per day travel in each direction on the Turner Turnpike near Stroud, according to
, the most recent available.
When and how was the decision made?
"We started talking about it in 2008. Once we came down to a decision (about 2017), we started taking RFPs (requests for proposals)" from private vendors interested in putting restaurants or convenience stores in, Damrill said. The changes were approved in 2018 during a public OTA meeting without public comment. "On something like this, we don’t have to have public comment. Not because we didn’t want to hear from citizens. But because we weren’t affecting the traveling public," with route changes or detours. "We purchased a bit of right-of-way from the city of Chandler, but we didn’t buy any homes. We didn’t do any eminent domain."
How are turnpike vendors such as McDonald's chosen?
McDonald's was the only food vendor that applied, OTA spokesman Jack Damrill said.
For decades, eastbound and westbound travelers have shared the McDonald’s and EZ-Go convenience store near the Stroud exit on the Turner Turnpike. Tulsa World file
Do people coming from Oklahoma City to the Stroud service area and turn around avoid the toll now?
Currently, only cash customers coming from Oklahoma City and turning around at the Stroud service area avoid paying a toll; Pikepass customers do not, Damrill said. Drivers coming from Tulsa and turning around at the Stroud service area pay the full $4.50 (Pikepass) or $4.75 (cash) each way. But after the new westbound service area in Stroud is constructed, drivers will actually be able to save $4.50 to $5 if they stop at the Stroud exit — located just east of the Stroud service area, he said. That's because the toll from Tulsa to the Stroud exit is $2 (Pikepass) or $2.25 (cash). Drivers coming from Oklahoma City who stop and turn around at the Stroud exit would save nearly the same amount — $2.20 (Pikepass) or $2.50 (cash) "People accuse us of trying to rip them off when we are actually trying to save them money," Damrill said.
Does the Turnpike ever truly "pay for itself"?
The short answer: No, because the Turnpike is accruing debt when it does new projects and improvements, he said. "In 1954 there was a vote of the people … that allowed other turnpikes to be built. In order to build new facilities, we incur new debts. The people of Oklahoma voted to allow cross pledging," which means "all the monies from all the turnpikes are put into one pot to pay for the debt we incur. The Turner Turnpike does not just pay for the Turner Turnpike. That’s called cross pledging. "Without cross pledging we could not have the Will Rogers and the Creek ... any other turnpike" that does not pay for itself, he said. If there was a vote reversing cross-pledging for the turnpikes they would revert to the state Department of Transportation, he said. But with an annual operating and maintenance cost of $125 million it would be "extremely difficult for ODOT to find that extra money," Damrill said. In addition, the OTA pays $20 million per year to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. "That would be another $20 million the Department of Public Safety would have to come up with." The OTA is also funding a state trooper academy next year. "Without an academy (and more troopers) we would be hurting as well," he said.
Why not build a service area on one side of the turnpike with access via bridges from the other side?
"We actually looked at a single-sided duel access service area with bridges," he said. "Bridges would cost $40-$50 million. We can spend that money much more wisely than building two bridges into a service plaza."
Why not provide a separate parking area for trucks only?
"I'm not sure where you'd put it. We’d have to go out and buy a bunch of right of way. I don’t think there’s an area big enough to accommodate one. You’d have to have one eastbound and one westbound. And the Turner Turnpike is flooded with hills, valleys."
Will the service area stay open during construction?
The current McDonald’s on the Turner Turnpike — Interstate 44 — was completed in 1987. Before that, the site had a Howard Johnson restaurant and a gas station, he said. Damrill said plans call for the current McDonald’s and EZ-Go to remain open as long as possible while the highway is being realigned and until the new building housing both can open.
When will expansion of the Turner Turnpike from four lanes to six between Tulsa and Bristow be done?
Construction should be done on the majority of the project by late May or early June, Damrill said. The 22-mile, $300 million project involves expanding the turnpike from four lanes to six and adding lighting between west Tulsa and Bristow. Tolls are funding the project. The last phase of the project will be reconstruction of the Oklahoma 66 interchange in Sapulpa and improvements from there through about 7 miles east to west Tulsa.
Just how many people travel the turnpike?
The Turner Turnpike has about 14,300 vehicles passing each direction through Stroud each day, according to 2017 OTA traffic counts, the most recent available. That number is up more than 17% from about 12,200 vehicles per day in each direction in 2007. The Turner is the busiest turnpike in the state with the exception of the Kilpatrick and Creek turnpikes, located in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas, respectively.
