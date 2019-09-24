Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAINS MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING THIS MORNING... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS EXPANDED THE * FLASH FLOOD WATCH TO INCLUDE PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA...OKFUSKEE. IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA... CREEK...ROGERS AND TULSA. * THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WIDESPREAD SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE OCCURRING AND ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE INTO THE DAY TODAY WITH AREAS OF HEAVY RAINFALL LIKELY. LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL IS LIKELY TO BE ONGOING DURING THE MORNING COMMUTE FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS. RAINFALL AMOUNTS BETWEEN 1 AND 3 INCHES WILL BE COMMON IN A ZONE BETWEEN I-40 AND I-44 ACROSS EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, WITH LOCALLY EXCESSIVE AMOUNTS OF NEAR 5 INCHES POSSIBLE. * REMEMBER, MOST FLOOD RELATED DEATHS OCCUR IN AUTOMOBILES AND FLOODING IS THE LEADING CAUSE OF WEATHER RELATED DEATHS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA. &&