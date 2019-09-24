JAY — A multimillion-dollar civil lawsuit alleging that the Department of Human Services failed to protect nine children, who were tortured by their foster mother for years, was settled on Monday for an undisclosed amount.
The case involved nine children living in a two-bedroom mobile home in rural Delaware County that was littered with feces and infested with cockroaches and rodents. The children were physically and mentally tortured by Deidre Matthews, their foster mother, while their foster father failed to intervene.
Matthews, 52, pleaded no contest in 2017 in Delaware County District Court to 12 counts of child abuse, child neglect, and child endangerment. She was ordered to serve four years.
The case against DHS was scheduled to go to trial in Jay on Sept. 30.
“It’s a tough call,” said Darren Cook, attorney for the nine children. “After discussing the issues with the children, we felt that it was more beneficial to settle now rather than five to 10 years from now. ...
“There is no way any amount of money can help these children with the abuse they suffered."
Deidre Matthews and Jerry Matthews was recognized as Department of Human Services Adoptive Parents of the Year for northeast Oklahoma in 2006. Jerry Matthews, who has since remarried, pleaded no contest in 2016 to two counts of child neglect and received a suspended life sentence in exchange for testifying against his former wife.
Earlier DHS officials said most of the complaints against the couple came after the 2006 award.
Jerry and Deidre Matthews and 17 current and former DHS employees were named in civil lawsuits filed in Delaware County District Court and U.S. District Court in Tulsa alleging that incidents were reported to DHS from January 2004 to March 1, 2014, but were not investigated properly. On May 18, 2018, a federal appeals court dismissed 14 of the DHS employees from the federal lawsuit.
The civil lawsuit centered on allegations that DHS workers concealed evidence of abuse and alerted Deidre Matthews when they would be making “surprise” visits. In particular, DHS child welfare worker Karen Feather directed a former DHS employee to call Deidre Matthews to give her a two-day warning of home visits, the lawsuit alleges.
The advance notice is a violation of DHS protocol. Feather was asked to resign from her position June 15.
The federal case against DHS will eventually be dropped, Cook said, but the federal case against Jerry and Deidre Matthews will continue. A DHS spokeswoman declined to comment, citing the pending lawsuit.
According to court documents filed Aug. 2 in Delaware County District Court, two former sheriff's detectives investigated after receiving a report of abuse. They reportedly found Matthews' home in deplorable conditions and took a child into protective custody before reaching out to DHS to remove the remaining children. However, the lawsuit alleged, a DHS worker waited two hours before going to the Matthews residence, which was "miraculously cleaned up" by that visit.
After weeks of no follow-up action by Delaware County DHS, the case was assigned to Craig County DHS. After just one investigation, staffers filed a substantiated claim of abuse, neglect, endangerment and lack of protection.
Civil and criminal court documents allege that under the care of Deidre Matthews, one child was forced to kill her pet kitten by bashing its head into a tree; another child was handcuffed and placed in a dog cage; children were made to stand outside or walk around the house naked; and children were kept home from school to avoid detection of bruises, welts and wounds.
Other referrals stated three of the younger children overdosed on prescription drugs that were found in the residence, one child “broke her ankle while trying to escape out of a window to avoid beatings” and “10 monkeys lived inside the trailer with the children.”
Two children were bitten by the monkeys, and court testimony showed Matthews used a “needle and string she used on dogs” to stitch up gaping wounds.
Deidre and Jerry Mathews have been ordered to stay away from the victims, and once she completes her prison term, she will be on probation and prohibited from having custody of children or having children live in her home.
