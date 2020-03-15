Corona Virus

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announcing that Tulsa County has its first case of the new coronavirus in Tulsa, on Friday.

STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World

Oklahoma health officials on Sunday announced three additional positive tests for COVID-19, bringing the state total to seven, and Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency apparently in response to an eighth case. 

The executive order, which launches a State Emergency Operations Plan, is in effect for the next 30 days and encourages state agencies to establish work-from-home policies for their employees, the Oklahoman reported

Stitt did not give any details on the location of the latest case in Oklahoma, but Oklahoma State Department of Health data current as of 11 a.m. Sunday morning cited only 7 cases. 

The three new cases announced earlier, in Tulsa, Cleveland and Payne counties, came as the agency also announced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will no longer confirm presumptive positive cases. 

"All positive cases reported in the Oklahoma State Department of Health public health laboratory will stand as confirmed," the release read. 

Tulsa County leads the state with three positive patients, according to OSDH data updated Sunday, and Oklahoma, Payne, Jackson and Cleveland counties each have one. 

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt declared a state of emergency Sunday after Cleveland County's case, located in metropolitan Oklahoma City, showed evidence of local spread. The declaration includes revocation of event permits issued by the city through mid-April, postponement or cancellation of gatherings of more than 50 people at city facilities, a mandate of personal distance on public transit and the cessation of water cutoffs. 

Oklahoma State University, housed in Payne County's seat of Stillwater, said Sunday the positive patient in the area was not affiliated with the university's campus community. Stillwater declared a state of emergency Sunday. 

So far, the 18-49 and 50-64 age groups have three patients in each, and one patient is 65 or older, according to OSDH data. 

For each case, county health officials are working to identify close contacts and any further need for testing, according to the release. 

"We continue to work with health care providers and are testing individuals who are recommended for testing by a provider," the release states. 

OSDH, as well as city of Tulsa and Tulsa County health officials, will hold a news conference at noon Monday to update the public on the state of the virus locally. 

At least one person in Tulsa County has recovered from the disease, the Tulsa Health Department announced Thursday, and as of Sunday, 118 tests in the state have returned negative.

Twelve more are pending results. 

The COVID-19 hotline is open noon-6 p.m. Sunday. The number is 877-215-8336.

