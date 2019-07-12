The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Friday the addition of 18 Oklahoma counties to the state’s federal disaster declaration for severe storms and flooding that began in April.
Alfalfa, Atoka, Bryan, Coal, Craig, Kay, Lincoln, Love, Major, Noble, Nowata, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Stephens, and Tillman counties are now designated for FEMA Individual Assistance, according to a news release.
The approval means federal funding is available to assist municipalities, counties, rural electric cooperatives and the state with infrastructure repairs and costs associated with responding to the severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding.
Damage assessments indicate the storm caused more than $7 million in infrastructure damage, officials said.
Individual assistance for homeowners and renters can include grants to help pay for temporary housing, home repairs or other serious disaster-related expenses not met by insurance or other assistance programs, the release states.
Low-interest disaster loans from the Small Business Administration are also available to businesses, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters to cover residential and business losses as a result of the disaster, according to the release.
Affected residents and business owners in the newly designated counties may apply for disaster assistance by calling FEMA’s toll-free registration number, 800-621-FEMA (3362) or TTY 800-462-7585. An application may also be completed online by going to DisasterAssistance.gov.
To apply for SBA low-interest disaster loans, applicants can visit their nearest disaster recovery center for one-on-one assistance or apply online using SBA’s secure website at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
Applicants can also get more information on SBA disaster assistance by calling SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, visiting sba.gov/disaster, or emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call 800-877-8339.