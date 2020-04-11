"The need to practice social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19 brings added complications to taking shelter from severe weather," the state Department of Emergency Management said in a recent news release.
"However, state and federal officials agree that your top priority should be to protect yourself from a potential tornado."
Officials recommend sheltering from tornadoes inside your home when possible. If you don’t have a below-ground storm shelter, well-constructed homes and buildings provide life-saving protection from 98 percent of Oklahoma’s tornadoes. Take shelter in a closet, bathroom, interior hallway or other interior room with no windows on the lowest level of the house or building.
If your family typically takes refuge in a public storm shelter in your community, first check with your community shelter managers to ensure the shelter will still be open and if there are any special considerations to plan for due to COVID-19, officials said.
Featured video