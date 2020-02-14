OKLAHOMA CITY — The Logan County sheriff professed his support for gun rights on Wednesday by declaring the county a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”
In a signed resolution, Republican Sheriff Damon Devereaux vowed that no public funds will be used to enact policies that restrict the Second Amendment rights of Logan County residents.
He also promised to oppose any attempts to restrict the gun rights of law-abiding Logan County citizens.
The resolution, believed to be the first in Oklahoma, is likely purely symbolic.