Weather Alert

...POTENTIAL FOR FLASH FLOODING CONTINUES THRU MIDDAY... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * PORTIONS OF ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN ARKANSAS...BENTON...CRAWFORD...FRANKLIN... SEBASTIAN AND WASHINGTON AR. IN OKLAHOMA...ADAIR...CHEROKEE... CREEK...DELAWARE...MAYES...MCINTOSH...MUSKOGEE...OKFUSKEE... OKMULGEE...PAWNEE...ROGERS...SEQUOYAH...TULSA AND WAGONER. * UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * ONE TO THREE INCHES, WITH LOCALLY HEAVIER AMOUNTS ACROSS WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS ON THE ORDER OF FOUR TO SEVEN INCHES, HAS OCCURRED SINCE LAST NIGHT. THE HEAVY RAINFALL HAS CAUSED SOME FLASH FLOODING, AND WHILE THE OVERALL AREA INTENSITY OF RAINFALL HAS DECREASED, ANY ADDITIONAL RAINFALL ON THE HARDEST HIT AREAS COULD EXACERBATE THE FLOOD SITUATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ARE IN THE WATCH AREA, KEEP INFORMED, AND BE READY FOR QUICK ACTION IF FLASH FLOODING IS OBSERVED OR IF A WARNING IS ISSUED. MOTORISTS SHOULD NEVER DRIVE THROUGH WATER OF UNKNOWN DEPTH. TAKE A DIFFERENT ROUTE TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION OR WAIT UNTIL THE WATER RECEDES. &&