Supporters of an initiative petition seeking to expand Medicaid will gather signatures Saturday morning at Guthrie Green.
The group Oklahomans Decide Healthcare has been pushing to get the required signatures needed to get State Question 802 on the ballot.
Approximately 177,958 signatures must be turned in to the Secretary of State’s Office by Oct. 28.
“It allows the state to expand the Medicaid pool in Oklahoma up to 138% of the poverty level,” said Amber England, a spokeswoman for Oklahomans Decide Healthcare.
Volunteers will be gathering signatures at 111 E. M.B. Brady St. in the Tulsa Arts District from about 9 a.m. to noon as part of a statewide collection drive.
According to England, the measure would ensure that an additional 200,000 people get covered and help individuals making less than $17,000 a year.
If passed, it would bring in $9 federal dollars for every $1 in state funds, England said. It would take effect no later than July 2021.
Lawmakers in Oklahoma for years have refused to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, saying the state could not afford it and that the federal match may be reduced later.
Those who want to volunteer or sign a petition can learn more by visiting facebook.com/yeson802.