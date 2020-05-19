A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Creek County man who reportedly has dementia. 

Gary Moser, 72, was last seen in the 15400 block of South 337th West Avenue north of Bristow about 2 p.m. Tuesday. He is white and was wearing a denim shirt, blue jeans and possibly a tan ball cap. 

Moser reportedly is driving a white 1997 Ford Ranger with Oklahoma license plate EJS553. The pickup has a large yellow scrape on the driver's side. 

When Moser left previously, he was later located in Stillwater. He does not have a cellphone. 

Anyone with information on Moser's whereabouts is asked to contact the Creek County Sheriff's Office. 

