Muskogee police have issued a Silver Alert for a 62-year-old man who was last seen three days ago.
Larry Bell was seen about 10 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South 54th Street in Muskogee. He is white and reportedly was wearing blue jeans and boots.
Bell is thought to be driving a black 2010 Chevrolet Silverado with an unknown Cherokee Nation license plate and chrome bed bars.
The Silver Alert information says he has a medical or physical disability and could be in imminent danger of serious injury or death.
Anyone with information about Bell's whereabouts is asked to contact the Muskogee Police Department.