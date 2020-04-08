OKLAHOMA CITY — Two weeks before Oklahoma County reported its first case of COVID-19, the coronavirus circulated at a party in the county attended by about 200 people.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health has confirmed at least six cases linked to the party, which was held at an Oklahoma County country club, according to information obtained by The Oklahoman.
At least one person who attended the party has died from the disease, multiple sources told The Oklahoman.
The OKC-County Health Department is leading the investigation, with help from the state’s Acute Disease Service.
