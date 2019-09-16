A 6-year-old Skiatook girl died at a Tulsa hospital four days after she was injured in an Osage County collision that killed a Tulsa man. 

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed Monday that the girl was pronounced dead at the Children's Hospital at Saint Francis about 3:30 a.m. Saturday. She had been taken to the hospital in critical condition after the head-on crash, which occurred about 4:15 p.m. Sept. 10 east of Pershing on Oklahoma 11.

Steven Haber, 61 of Tulsa was pronounced dead at the scene.

Haber was driving east in a Honda Accord that hit a Dodge Durango carrying the girl and four others head-on in the westbound lanes, the Highway Patrol reported. Inside the Durango were a 31-year-old female driver and four children, including the 6-year-old. 

There were no updates on the conditions of that driver or the other three children, whose ages range from 9 months to 2 years old. 

