A sixth Oklahoma patient is being tested for COVID-19 amid a global coronavirus outbreak that's killed six Americans so far.
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, test results are pending for two people being evaluated for COVID-19. Four Oklahomans whose cases were investigated tested negative for the virus.
The coronavirus is a series of viruses that cause respiratory infections ranging from a common cold to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, according to the World Health Organization.
The disease caused by novel coronavirus, COVID-19, was not known before it began to appear in Wuhan, China, late last year, according to WHO.
Symptoms are similar to the flu, including fever, cough and shortness of breath.
More than 3,000 people have died from the coronavirus worldwide, according to the CBC. The state of Washington on Monday afternoon announced three more COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the U.S. death toll to five.
“In terms of testing, currently, we are still sending our specimens to the CDC for testing, but we are anticipating being able to test here at our state public health lab, we’re hoping by next week,” an Oklahoma State Department of Health official told the Tulsa World on Friday.
The outbreak has affected Italy significantly; several northern cities have been locked down and 34 people there have died after contracting COVID-19. Because the CDC has discouraged travel to the country, the University of Oklahoma on Monday responded by shuttering its programs in Italy.
"This includes OU Arezzo and all other Italy study abroad programs. Students are strongly encouraged to return to the U.S. as soon as arrangements can be made. Ideally, students will arrange to fly out by no later than Friday, March 6 to their respective home base," an OU news release states.