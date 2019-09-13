Oklahomans as a whole haven't really lost any weight, but obesity rates in other states have increased enough to nearly push Oklahoma outside the top 10.
Tied with Texas for the 10th-highest obesity rate, a report released Friday by Trust for America's Health showed 34.8% of adult Oklahomans were obese in 2018. TFAH's "The State of Obesity" shows disparities in demographics, age and geography for obesity across the country.
Oklahoma and Texas are sandwiched between Missouri, at ninth, and Kansas and Tennessee, tied at No. 12. West Virginia and Mississippi tied for the highest rates of adult obesity at 39.5%.
Although year-to-year data wasn't available in the report, Oklahoma hasn't seen obesity increase as fast as other states since 2013. Florida, New Mexico, Utah, Missouri, Nebraska and Minnesota have seen more than a 15% increase in that time period, but Oklahoma has seen a 5-10% rise, according to the report.
Broken down by age, Oklahoma is in the top 10 for adult obesity rates between ages 18-24 and 25-44, with 24.1% and 37.1% in those groups respectively, according to the report. Oklahoma falls to No. 11 and No. 23 in the 45-to-64 and 65-and-older age groups.
Oklahoma ranks higher in obesity for children between the ages of 10-17, however. With 18.7%, only Louisiana, Kentucky, West Virginia and Mississippi rank higher. Mississippi tops out at 26.1%, according to the report.
TFAH also addressed the role demographics play in obesity. The report cited multiple studies, including those from the Centers for Disease Control, showing higher obesity rates in rural areas, lower-income families and in individuals with less education.