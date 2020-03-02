All of Oklahoma has seen at least traces of snow during this winter season so far, the state climatologist said Monday.
"In February, Oklahoma finally received a month worthy of winter," state climatologist Gary McManus said in his monthly weather summary.
"It wasn’t tremendously cold, nor was it excessively wet, but it did provide much of Oklahoma with its first decent snow of the season."
A strong storm system passed through the state on Feb. 5 and dropped sleet, freezing rain and
along and around the Interstate 44 corridor. several inches of snow
Officially at Tulsa International Airport, Tulsa received 2.2 inches; Broken Arrow had 4 inches.
Higher totals of 6-8 inches were reported in southwest parts of the state, with a few localized areas receiving as much as 10 inches.
"There were other minor winter systems throughout the month, but none that packed the punch of the February 5 storm," McManus said.
According to preliminary data from the
, the statewide average temperature was 41.6 degrees — half of a degree below normal to rank as the 68th coolest February dating to 1895. Oklahoma Mesonet
Temperatures, however, fluctuated wildly during the month.
The month’s high temperature of 83 degrees was recorded at three different Mesonet sites on Feb. 2. The lowest temperature of 1 degree came just four days later at Tipton, in far southwest Oklahoma, McManus said.
"There were some hefty rainfall totals during February, but those were uncommon," he said.
"Heavy rainfall for the month was concentrated in the most likely area; far southeastern Oklahoma had totals from 4-6 inches, with the Mt. Herman Mesonet site leading the way at 6.02 inches.
"The driest area also came as no surprise. The far western Panhandle station of Kenton had the lowest total with 0.26 inches."
Statewide, the first two months of 2020 were the 10th wettest January-February on record at 5.25 inches, 1.86 inches above normal, he said.
Gallery: From classic to creative, take a look at the snowmen Tulsans created
Tulsa's Snowmen
Snowmen in Tulsa enjoy the cooler temperatures on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. The snowmen were built after a recent snowstorm. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Editor
Michael Dekker
918-581-8469
michael.dekker@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @michaeldekkerTW