OKLAHOMA CITY — Someone in the Oklahoma Senate has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a message sent senators and staff.

It was not immediately clear if it was a senator or staff member.

"While risk to a majority of senators and Senate personnel remains low, out of an abundance of caution, we are sending health professionals to each office to get a swab," according to a message sent at 11:25 a.m. Tuesday from the Senate's Chief Operating Officer Arnella Karges.

Individuals who may have come in contact with someone who has tested positive likely will receive a phone call from health professionals with information about how to protect themselves and others, the message said.

"Immediately, all senators and Senate personnel are asked to remain in their offices and await a visit from a health professional," said the message.

Senate offices will be closed starting Wednesday through March 20, according to the message.

Employees need to be prepared to work from home, the message said.

Aaron Cooper, a spokesman for Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, could not immediately be reached for comment.

On Monday, legislative leaders dramatically reduced access to the Capitol but stressed that the work of government would continue.

Lawmakers did not plan to work Wednesday through Friday, which is not unusual during spring break.

Lawmakers said on Monday a decision about working next week had yet to be determined.

