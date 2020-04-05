Medical personnel look out a hospital window during an event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
As the state analyzes how hard COVID-19 is projected to hit Oklahoma, the government is asking hospitals what each can do to bolster their own capacities by 40%.
Dr. Kayse Shrum, the state’s secretary of science and innovation, on Wednesday said each hospital has submitted plans that the Governor's Solution Task Force is reviewing to be published at a later date. Contingencies include field hospitals like those used for catastrophic events; using ventilators on multiple patients; converting other medical equipment into ventilators; and extending the life of personal protective equipment.
“There’s certainly models out there that tell us we need to be prepared for what could be to come,” Shrum said.
In particular, Shrum said the state is focusing on personal protective equipment. She described it as a critical puzzle piece to keep medical professionals safe and healthy on the front lines handling patients.
The state has a strategic stockpile of PPE from the federal government that it can dole out.
“Our trigger point is if a hospital reaches three days’ supply of PPE, then we are resupplying,” Shrum said, noting the other requirement is that the facility have at least one positive coronavirus patient. “And that number was put together in a manner to make sure that we are being mindful of our supply and making sure we continue to keep adequate supply of PPE.”
Reports released earlier show that Oklahoma had an average of 14.2 days of PPE on hand Friday. The average is comprised not just of what hospitals have available but also of the state's stockpile.
The 14.2 days is a peak since the state first began tracking the figure March 19, which then was an average of 8.8 days.
Tulsa County acute hospitals had a median PPE supply of five days Friday, down from a peak of nine from Tuesday through Thursday.
Oklahoma County was at five days Friday, matching its high from Tuesday.
Both Tulsa County and Oklahoma County are up from a beginning low point March 19 of a median of two days for each.
Of particular note here and across the country are N95 respirators.
The federal government's entire shipment March 12 to Oklahoma of N95s was expired — 36,088 respirators, said Shelley Zumwalt, chief of innovation for Office of Management Enterprises. Zumwalt was unsure about the shelf life of the other 44,992 respirators in the state's hands as of March 23, when it first reported the figures.
The state was up to a high of 221,825 N95 respirators Thursday, with the increase thanks to purchases by the state from vendors, not the federal government. The number dipped to 207,905 on Friday.
Zumwalt said the state’s first choice is to ship out any equipment that is new or not expired. Expired items are sent with an End Use Authorization — a notification that the equipment is past its intended lifespan, she said.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study preliminarily found that many expired N95 respirators “continued to perform in accordance with (National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health) performance standards.”
The CDC noted the importance of inspecting the equipment and checking user seals.
“Consideration can be made to use N95 respirators beyond the manufacturer-designated shelf life for care of patients with COVID-19, tuberculosis, measles, and varicella,” according to the CDC. “However, respirators beyond the manufacturer-designated shelf life may not perform to the requirements for which they were certified. Over time, components such as the straps and nose bridge material may degrade, which can affect the quality of the fit and seal.”
Corey is a general assignment reporter who specializes in coverage of man-made earthquakes, criminal justice and dabbles in enterprise projects. He excels at annoying the city editor. Phone: 918-581-8359
