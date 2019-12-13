OKLAHOMA CITY — The head of finance at the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics retired abruptly last summer after complaints of unprofessional behavior and poorly documented raises were called to the attention of the school’s governing board.
In a report released Thursday, State Auditor Cindy Byrd’s office revealed that auditors were in the midst of auditing the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics last summer when several faculty members approached them with complaints about the conduct of Lynn Morgan, the school’s longtime vice president for administrative services.
“The VP of Admin Services actively fostered a negative environment and set a poor example for staff and students, and rather than being reprimanded, he received multiple raises,” auditors reported. “This appears to result in part from the Board of Trustees having been isolated from his everyday behavior and general staff input, as well as management’s desire to avoid conflict.”
The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics is a two-year residential public high school in Oklahoma City that caters to some of the state’s most academically gifted students in the fields of science and math.