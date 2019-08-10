In its final days of operation, the charitable organization that raised money for public TV in Oklahoma awarded its terminated employees $240,000 in sick pay, renewed computer software subscriptions for a year and filled up gas tanks.
Daphne Dowdy, president of the OETA Foundation, left with more than $700,000 in severance pay and other compensation, records show.
Now, OETA — the state agency that once partnered with the foundation — is questioning whether those final expenses and others were a misuse of funds. On Tuesday, the state auditor will commence an investigative audit of the OETA Foundation because of those concerns.
“It’s a real shame. ... It’s very disheartening,” said former OETA board chairman Garrett King, who asked for the investigative audit.