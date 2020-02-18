OKLAHOMA BRANDING IMAGINE THAT

From right, Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell speaks as Gov. Kevin Stitt and Steve Hendrickson, director of government affairs for Boeing, applaud during the unveiling of the new brand for Oklahoma at the Oklahoma City Thunder's headquarters inside Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. NATE BILLINGS/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma’s new state branding website was updated over the weekend to better account for the state’s indigenous history after outrage on social media.

Gov. Kevin Stitt and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell last week unveiled the state’s new brand, which includes a new logo and tagline that attempt to define Oklahoma.

The brand and the reasoning behind it are detailed on a new state website, branding.ok.gov Some people recently criticized the website for disregarding that Oklahoma’s Native American tribes were settled here prior to the 1889 Land Run.

The website read: “This is a place that was built from scratch, made by people who gave up everything to come here from all over the world to create something for themselves and their families. … We started this place with a land run in 1889 — and honestly, we’re still running, still making, still pioneering.”

