OKLAHOMA CITY — A fight Monday over money for a government modernization effort that is one of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s personal priorities apparently threatens a patch to the COVID-19-induced leak in the state’s budget.

According to several sources, Stitt abruptly canceled a state equalization board meeting scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday because he learned three bills passed a few hours earlier by the House of Representatives excluded the modernization project from the planned budget fix.

Those bills would make available $476 million from reserves to get the state through the rest of the year without spending cuts. Appropriators said that amount should cover a projected $416 million general revenue shortfall, make up for declines in special funds such as the so-called 1017 education funds and leave about $45 million for further emergencies.

To fully access those funds, however, the equalization board must certify a revenue failure — which it intended to do during Monday’s video conference.

Stitt’s office originally said the meeting was canceled because of “technical issues” with the legislation.

Later, spokesman Charlie Hannema cited the inability of the Oklahoma Employment Securities Commission to handle a flood of newly unemployed workers as a reason for insisting on the technology funding.

“At a time when so many Oklahoma families are hurting, the governor believes we need to be fiscally responsible,” Hannema said. “Singling out digital transformation for a funding cut is unacceptable at a time when the unemployment call center is receiving more than 200,000 calls per day and thousands of state employees are teleworking in order to continue providing vital services to Oklahomans.”

It was unclear why the digital transformation initiative was excluded or how much money is involved. The entire project is budgeted for $15 million and is thought to have a substantial balance.

In any event, Stitt did not get much sympathy from the Legislature. The Senate went ahead and passed the three bills without amendment and sent them to the governor.

“It seems that the governor is holding up the rainy day funds because the Legislature specifically said his digital transformation fund would not be funded through the rainy day fund,” said House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman. “If this is the case, that is unconscionable because we are trying, in the middle of a pandemic, to make sure that state agencies and core services have the funds they need to serve the citizens of Oklahoma.”

In an earlier statement addressing the cancellation, Stitt said he would sign one of the bills — which implied he might veto the other two.

The bill passing Stitt’s muster transfers money from the constitutional reserve, or rainy day fund, to the revenue stabilization fund. But it’s not clear even that can be done without the equalization board’s declaration.

Similarly, it’s not clear the appropriation authorized by the bill can be spent without the other two pieces.

The three bills would send $302 million from the constitutional reserve fund directly to general revenue and make available another $174 million available through the revenue stabilization fund.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, referred questions about the digital transformation fund to the House, but said he believed lawmakers would have the ability to override any Stitt vetoes.

The House and Senate approved a total of five measures on Monday. In special session, they affirmed Stitt’s Catastrophic Health Emergency declaration of Thursday and passed resolutions allowing them to recess rather than adjourn the special session.

The declaration gives Stitt extraordinarily broad powers — broader than some members seemed comfortable with — but ultimately only Rep. Tommy Hardin, R-Madill, and Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Tulsa, voted against the declaration.

The three budget bills each passed 100-0 in the House and 39-1 in the Senate, with Dahm in opposition.

Because of the COVID-19 epidemic, Monday’s sessions were like none ever seen before at the Oklahoma Capitol. Most of the time, both chambers were empty except for a presiding officer, the majority and minority floor leaders and one or two staff members.

Most questions were asked through the floor leaders, although a few members ventured out to ask their own. Voting was conducted in small groups with the House allowing about 15 members to vote by proxy, something that doesn’t seem to have ever been done in the Oklahoma Legislature.

Randy has been with the Tulsa World since 1979. He is a native of Hinton, Okla., and graduate of Oklahoma State University. Krehbiel primarily covers government and politics.

